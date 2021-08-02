Piper Sandler Comments on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.70 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

