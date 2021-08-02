Credit Suisse Group Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $84.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Hess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Hess by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.