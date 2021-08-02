Credit Suisse Group Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $270.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Shares of SPOT opened at $228.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $211.10 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

