Credit Suisse Group Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $270.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.48.
Shares of SPOT opened at $228.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $211.10 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.53.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
