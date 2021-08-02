Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $433.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

