Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,950 ($64.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,722.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.