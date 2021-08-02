JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target to GBX 589

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 533 ($6.96) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,665.38. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

