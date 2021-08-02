STM Group (LON:STM) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of STM Group (LON:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of STM stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Friday. STM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

