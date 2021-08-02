FY2021 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.52. William Blair also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.70. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 153.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,044 shares of company stock valued at $246,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

