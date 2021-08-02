Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstService in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $185.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.68 and a 52-week high of $191.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.