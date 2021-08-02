Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the life sciences company will earn $3.00 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IART. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of IART stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

