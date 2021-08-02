Jefferies Financial Group Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $675.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $587.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $638.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $587.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 699.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.