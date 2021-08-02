CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) Head-To-Head Comparison

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CURO Group and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

CURO Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than SOS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CURO Group and SOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $847.40 million 0.77 $75.73 million $1.52 10.38 SOS $50.29 million 9.32 $4.40 million N/A N/A

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Risk and Volatility

CURO Group has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group 19.21% 33.91% 4.33% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CURO Group beats SOS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

