Resolute Mining’s (RSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

LON RSG opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.98 ($1.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £317.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.48.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.