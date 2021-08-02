Resolute Mining’s (RSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.
LON RSG opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.98 ($1.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £317.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.48.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
