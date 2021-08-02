Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WING. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.59.

Shares of WING opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

