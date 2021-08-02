Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Raised to $143.00 at Truist Securities

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Xilinx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

