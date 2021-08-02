Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

RIO opened at GBX 6,101 ($79.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £98.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,024.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

