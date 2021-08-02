JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,419.80 ($18.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.85 billion and a PE ratio of -9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,377.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -0.43%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.