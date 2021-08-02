National Express Group (LON:NEX) PT Lowered to GBX 340

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NEX. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Thursday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.63.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

