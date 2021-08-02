Inchcape (LON:INCH) Given New GBX 986 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LON:INCH opened at GBX 850.50 ($11.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.89. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 886.50 ($11.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 795.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other news, insider Till Vestring acquired 319 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 17,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

