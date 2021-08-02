Marston’s’ (MARS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

MARS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Get Marston's alerts:

MARS opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.95. The stock has a market cap of £553.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.