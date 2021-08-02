Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Expands By 51.9%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.