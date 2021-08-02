Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Increases By 52.6%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

