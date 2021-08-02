Nikola (NKLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $54.56.
In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Nikola
Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
