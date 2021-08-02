Franklin Resources (BEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

