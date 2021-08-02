Veritone (VERI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Veritone has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $20.68 on Monday. Veritone has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $675.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

