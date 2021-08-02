Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TV. Barclays upped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

