Piper Sandler Comments on Altria Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,913,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,452,000 after buying an additional 52,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,517,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,232,000 after buying an additional 187,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

