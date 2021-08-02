FY2021 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lowered by Wedbush

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Overstock.com in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Overstock.com stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

