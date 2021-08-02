CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.86.

CONE opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,781.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

