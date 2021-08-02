Needham & Company LLC Increases TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target to $18.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

