Needham & Company LLC Increases TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target to $18.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.54.
Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $164,000.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.