Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Raymond James’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Raymond James stock opened at $129.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

