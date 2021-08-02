Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 652,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amdocs by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,775,000 after acquiring an additional 566,230 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

