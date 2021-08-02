Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) & Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and Hang Lung Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Lung Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Hang Lung Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.73 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -6.14 Hang Lung Properties $1.16 billion 10.26 -$331.40 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hang Lung Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hang Lung Properties beats Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

