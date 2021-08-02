Analyzing Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Forte Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines $793.73 million 6.46 $313.88 million $5.59 15.72 Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 10,120.49 -$46.49 million ($6.32) -4.74

Blueprint Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than Forte Biosciences. Forte Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blueprint Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blueprint Medicines and Forte Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines 0 6 6 1 2.62 Forte Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $116.08, indicating a potential upside of 32.10%. Forte Biosciences has a consensus price target of $81.60, indicating a potential upside of 172.36%. Given Forte Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines 41.08% 24.35% 20.82% Forte Biosciences N/A -123.97% -116.31%

Volatility and Risk

Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats Forte Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

