Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) vs. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Head to Head Analysis

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and NVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 9.08 $814.80 million $5.21 35.41 NVE $21.37 million 16.98 $11.69 million N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 29.84% 32.77% 26.78% NVE 53.75% 17.90% 17.47%

Volatility & Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 9 15 0 2.63 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $206.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than NVE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and NVE has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats NVE on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

