Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Expands By 53.6%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 1,109,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,129.3 days.

Shares of ATGSF stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Autogrill has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,800 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

