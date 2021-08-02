CIBC Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.38.
CU stock opened at C$36.55 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22.
In other news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
