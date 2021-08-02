CIBC Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.38.

CU stock opened at C$36.55 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1367176 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

