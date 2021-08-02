Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.75.

ENB stock opened at C$49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

