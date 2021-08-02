Royal Bank of Canada Trims First National Financial (TSE:FN) Target Price to C$50.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.33.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$46.11 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$31.36 and a 52 week high of C$53.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

