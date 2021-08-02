Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$163.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQB. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$159.78.

TSE EQB opened at C$150.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.98. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$73.49 and a 12-month high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

