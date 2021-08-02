Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.37.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,409,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,492,297 shares of company stock valued at $92,630,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

