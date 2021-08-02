Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

Shares of FME opened at €66.54 ($78.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €78.72 ($92.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

