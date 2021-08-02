Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBDC opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 160,666 shares of company stock worth $2,511,939 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

