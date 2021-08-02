Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.40. The firm has a market cap of £81.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

