NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.