FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.60.

THG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

THG opened at $135.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

