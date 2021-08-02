TEGNA (TGNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $17.72 on Monday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

