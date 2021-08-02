Devro (LON:DVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVO. Peel Hunt raised shares of Devro to a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Devro to a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON DVO opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.89) on Thursday. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 225.02 ($2.94). The stock has a market cap of £369.79 million and a PE ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.30.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,954 ($13,004.96).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

