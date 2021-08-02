Berenberg Bank Boosts CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target to GBX 200

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON CNIC opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.87. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £243.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Max Royde purchased 3,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,880 ($3,762.74).

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

