Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 240 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BARC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

BARC stock opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £29.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

